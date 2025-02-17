Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Brushes Off BJP’s ISI Allegations,Mum on Meeting Pakistan Envoy

Updated 14:58 IST, February 17th 2025

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Brushes Off BJP’s ISI Allegations,Mum on Meeting Pakistan Envoy

Gaurav Gogoi dismisses Himanta's allegations, claiming fear over impending election defeat. He stays silent on meeting Pak envoy, calling it a "customary act."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Brushes Off BJP’s ISI Allegations,Mum on Meeting Pakistan Envoy | Image: X

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 's allegations about his wife’s alleged ISI links, while choosing to remain silent when asked about his meeting with the Pakistan envoy.

At a press conference on Monday, Gogoi took aim at Sarma, accusing him of being “scared” and unable to face the imminent defeat his party would face in the upcoming 2026 elections. "People of Assam saw the Chief Minister’s face yesterday. Look at his eyes, it was clear something was amiss. There is something bothering him, and it’s natural because he is scared. He changes his stand every day out of fear," Gogoi said. 

Also Read: Matters Needs To Be Investigated: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Probe Against Gogoi-Pak Link

Gogoi Claims Sarma ‘Rattled’ 

He further claimed that Sarma was rattled by the growing popularity of the Congress in Assam, adding, “Congress' stand is clear. If they want to investigate anything, they can. We stand firm. The fear among them is due to the elections. Their defeat is imminent, and Sarma knows this. He knows that he will lose his post when the Congress government is formed in Assam.”

"For 10 years, the people of Assam questioned the state government, but did not get even one reply. In the last 4 to 4 and a half years, people have questioned Himanta Biswa Sarma, but he did not answer a single question. After the 2026 elections, he will have to answer," Gogoi stated.

Also Read: 'Where Is She Watching From?': Himanta Shares Elizabeth Gogoi's 2014 Tweet, Questions Pakistan Connection

"In these 12 months, Congress will go to the people and raise their issues. At the end, the people of Assam will win," he said.

However, when asked by Republic TV about his meeting with Pakistan’s envoy, Gogoi chose not to elaborate, responding briefly, “It is customary for members of Parliament to interact with foreign delegates. I know the customs.”

Himanta Sarma Remains Steadfast in his Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains steadfast in his allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, regarding her purported links with Pakistan . Following his claims on Saturday that the “network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought,” Sarma shared a 2014 tweet by Elizabeth Gogoi and questioned, “See the concern—where is she watching from? She certainly needs to clarify.”

He also shared screenshots of old posts on X by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an advisor to Pakistan's Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, asserting that the relationship between the Gogois and the Pakistani national appeared to be “deeply rooted.”

The Assam CM further targeted the Jorhat MP, demanding answers over allegations of ISI links, “leading young individuals to the Pakistan embassy for brainwashing and radicalisation,” and Colburn’s refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years and retweeted a post by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

Levelling up his attack on the Congress MP, Himanta Sarma said that ever since he married Elizabeth Colburn, he raised on questions on sensitive defence matters in the Parliament. However, the Opposition refuted these charges.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Assam CM brought to the front an old tweet of Ali Sheikh from 2009 on illegal Bangladeshi migrants and targeted Gogoi’s wife saying, “Elizabeth Colburn wife of MP worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in the organisation LEAD Pakistan, which operated under the guise of climate change initiatives. A closer examination of his works and articles reveals a deeper and more strategic involvement, particularly in Assam. The extent of this network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought.”

Also Read: Assam Govt Orders Probe Into 'Gogoi-Pakistan' Link, Police To Register FIR Against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

Further consolidating his case, the Assam Chief Minister bring it to the public notice another tweet of Ali Sheikh from 2020 when Pakistani nationals lauded Gaurav Gogoi for raising the issue of Delhi riots in the Parliament.

“Pakistan National Ali Sheikh of Lead Pakistan who is Elizabeth Colburn’s colleague and supervisor shared his anti-India propaganda and also tagged and cheered MP when he raised the Delhi Riots 2020 issue in Parliament. Yes, The relationships appear to be deeply rooted,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 14:20 IST, February 17th 2025

Congress Assam Pakistan Himanta Biswa Sarma

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: