Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Brushes Off BJP’s ISI Allegations,Mum on Meeting Pakistan Envoy

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 's allegations about his wife’s alleged ISI links, while choosing to remain silent when asked about his meeting with the Pakistan envoy.

At a press conference on Monday, Gogoi took aim at Sarma, accusing him of being “scared” and unable to face the imminent defeat his party would face in the upcoming 2026 elections. "People of Assam saw the Chief Minister’s face yesterday. Look at his eyes, it was clear something was amiss. There is something bothering him, and it’s natural because he is scared. He changes his stand every day out of fear," Gogoi said.

Gogoi Claims Sarma ‘Rattled’

He further claimed that Sarma was rattled by the growing popularity of the Congress in Assam, adding, “Congress' stand is clear. If they want to investigate anything, they can. We stand firm. The fear among them is due to the elections. Their defeat is imminent, and Sarma knows this. He knows that he will lose his post when the Congress government is formed in Assam.”

"For 10 years, the people of Assam questioned the state government, but did not get even one reply. In the last 4 to 4 and a half years, people have questioned Himanta Biswa Sarma, but he did not answer a single question. After the 2026 elections, he will have to answer," Gogoi stated.

"In these 12 months, Congress will go to the people and raise their issues. At the end, the people of Assam will win," he said.

However, when asked by Republic TV about his meeting with Pakistan’s envoy, Gogoi chose not to elaborate, responding briefly, “It is customary for members of Parliament to interact with foreign delegates. I know the customs.”

Himanta Sarma Remains Steadfast in his Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains steadfast in his allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn , regarding her purported links with Pakistan . Following his claims on Saturday that the “network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought,” Sarma shared a 2014 tweet by Elizabeth Gogoi and questioned, “See the concern—where is she watching from? She certainly needs to clarify.”

He also shared screenshots of old posts on X by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an advisor to Pakistan's Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, asserting that the relationship between the Gogois and the Pakistani national appeared to be “deeply rooted.”

The Assam CM further targeted the Jorhat MP, demanding answers over allegations of ISI links, “leading young individuals to the Pakistan embassy for brainwashing and radicalisation,” and Colburn’s refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years and retweeted a post by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

Levelling up his attack on the Congress MP, Himanta Sarma said that ever since he married Elizabeth Colburn, he raised on questions on sensitive defence matters in the Parliament. However, the Opposition refuted these charges.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Assam CM brought to the front an old tweet of Ali Sheikh from 2009 on illegal Bangladeshi migrants and targeted Gogoi’s wife saying, “Elizabeth Colburn wife of MP worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in the organisation LEAD Pakistan, which operated under the guise of climate change initiatives. A closer examination of his works and articles reveals a deeper and more strategic involvement, particularly in Assam. The extent of this network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought.”

Further consolidating his case, the Assam Chief Minister bring it to the public notice another tweet of Ali Sheikh from 2020 when Pakistani nationals lauded Gaurav Gogoi for raising the issue of Delhi riots in the Parliament.