Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Found Dead in Patna, Suicide Suspected

Published 12:03 IST, February 3rd 2025

Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Found Dead in Patna, Suicide Suspected

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, a senior officer said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's Son Found Dead in Patna, Suspected Suicide | Image: X

Patna: Ayaan Khan, the son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was found dead at his father’s official residence in Patna on Monday. The Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader’s residence is located in the Sachivalaya area of the city.  

Police officials said that Ayaan’s body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. A senior officer confirmed that further investigations are ongoing.

(This is a breaking story, more details are awaited)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:10 IST, February 3rd 2025

Bihar Congress
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: