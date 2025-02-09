BREAKING | Delhi CM Atishi Submits Resignation to LG After AAP's Disastrous Defeat in Delhi Elections

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's hopes to get a third term in Delhi were crushed by the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) who registered a thunderous win in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. A day after AAP faced a disastrous defeat, CM Atishi, who did win from her constituency, has submitted her resignation to the LG today. after her party lost by a huge margin.

Delhi CM Atishi Submits Resignation to LG

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who won from her constituency Kalkaji, has submitted her resignation to the LG Secretariat today, because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a huge loss in the Delhi Elections. CM Atishi went to the LG Secretariat, resigned from the post of Chief Minister and left the Secretariat.

Delhi Election Result: AAP's Atishi Defeats Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s key candidate Atishi defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,580 votes in the Assembly polls. "I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against 'baahubal'," Atishi told reporters. "We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the 'war' against the BJP," the 43-year-old added.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Result

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) secured a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, marking a triumphant return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Modi magic swept away the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , suffering humiliating defeats in their own bastions.