Several Schools in Delhi, Noida, St Stephen's College Get Bomb Threat; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: Multiple schools in Delhi and Noida along with St. Stephen's College of Delhi University have received a bomb threat this morning, prompting immediate action from the Delhi Police; a thorough investigation has been launched. The bomb threat comes days after Noida schools received a bomb threat email which turned out to be hoax.

Delhi-Noida Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Nothing Abnormal Found Till Now

A bomb threat has been received by several Delhi-Noida schools today including Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar and Shiv Nadar School in Noida's Sector 168. An investigation has been launched, students and their parents and guardians have been alerted and the SoP is being followed.

Ahlcon International School Mayur Vihar, Delhi informed SHO-Pandav Nagar telephonically that an email was received by the Principal today regarding bomb threat at the school. The bomb disposal squad of East District was informed accordingly; SHO-Pandav Nagar along with PS staff reached the school. The BDS staff also arrived at the school and the premises was checked by them along with dog handlers. Nothing abnormal has been found.

Schools Issues Alert Message to Parents

An alert message has been sent to the parents of the students at Shiv Nadar School in Noida, by the principal. The alert message reads, “Dear Parent, this is to share that we have received a threat to the safety of students on campus. We are therefore closing the campus down for the day Friday, February 7, 2025, in order to complete a sweep to ensure safety for all. Please keep your child at home to support us with this. Those who have already boarded buses will be sent back home with immediate effect.”

A message has also been sent to parents of students at Mayur Vihar's Ahlcon Public School; it reads, “Due to an email threat received this morning, we are compelled to close school today keeping the safety of our students in mind. Your patience and cooperation in this regard shall be highly appreciated. The competent authorities are being contacted for further instructions and clearance.”

Bomb Threat Sent to St. Stephen's College, DU

Apart from schools in Delhi and Noida, a bomb threat has also been received by the prestigious St. Stephen's College of Delhi University; the college administration has informed the Delhi Police and a search has begun, with the bomb squad at the college.