  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Odisha’s Puri After Delhi and Bihar

Updated 13:58 IST, February 17th 2025

BREAKING: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Odisha’s Puri After Delhi and Bihar

After Delhi NCR and Bihar, a massive earthquake of 4.7 magnitude has hit Odisha's Puri district. No injuries or destruction has been reported so far...

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha Earthquake after Delhi NCR and Bihar | Image: Republic

Puri: After Delhi NCR and Bihar , an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude has hit the Puri district of Odisha today morning. The three massive earthquakes across India, in Delhi NCR, Bihar and Odisha, all above the magnitude of 4.0, have caused panic among the locals and have also triggered concern over likely aftershocks.

Odisha Earthquake : 4.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Puri After Delhi and Bihar

The morning of February 17 has begun on a ‘rocky’ note for residents across the country with three major earthquakes of 4.0 magnitude and more, in Delhi NCR, Bihar and Odisha. 

After the Delhi Earthquake and the Bihar Earthquake, a massive earthquake of 4.7 magnitude has been reported in Odisha's Puri district, at around 8:15 am today. No damage, injuries or deaths have been reported in the earthquake.

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Siwan, Bihar

After Delhi, an earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 hit Bihar on the Richter Scale hit Siwan at 08:02 IST on Monday, hours after quake of similar magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR. As per National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake in Bihar had a depth of 10 Km. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," said NCS' statement on X.

Also Read: 

Earthquakes in India: 3 Earthquakes in Delhi, Bihar and Odisha Within Hours Triggers Concern on Aftershocks

Delhi Earthquake: Strongest Earthquakes in Delhi-NCR Recently

Here's 5 Things You Should Avoid During an Earthquake

Strong Tremours of 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Felt Across Delhi NCR

A Massive earthquake jolted the Delhi-NCR region on Monday morning around 5:36 AM. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas. According to National Centre of Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi.

The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI. That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

(Inputs from Agencies)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 09:22 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake Bihar Odisha

