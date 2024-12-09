Soros Link Echoes in Rajya Sabha: INDI to Move No-confidence Motion Against Dhankhar

New Delhi: The opposition INDI bloc is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in the Upper House, sources told Republic.

According to sources, the INDI bloc has alleged that Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar is running the house in a partisan manner, and parties will be moving the motion under Article 67(B) of the Constitution.

All INDI bloc parties, including the Trinamool Congress , Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party, have already signed for the motion, sources told Republic.

What is the Process To Bring No-confidence Motion Against RS Chairman?

As many as 50 opposition MPs need to sign a resolution to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The provision is made under Article 67(b) of the Indian Constitution, which states that a proposal can only be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, not the Lok Sabha.

At least 14 days’ advance notice must be given before moving the resolution.

For the proposal to pass, it requires an effective majority (majority of all members present and voting) in the Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, it requires a simple majority (more than 50% of members present and voting).

If the Vice President is removed, then the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha assumes the role of Chairman.

In the historical context, no Vice President has ever been removed under this Article.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over ‘Congress-Soros Links’

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday amid uproar over the BJP accusing top Congress leaders of colluding with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilise the country, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioning that "functioning of the deep state affects us more perniciously than the Covid disease".

Amid uproar by treasury and opposition benches when the Upper House re-assembled at 3 pm after three adjournments earlier in the day, Chairman Dhankhar informed that a meeting was held in his chamber between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition.

"The purpose of that meeting was to ensure that the House runs smoothly. Both sides had a frank discussion, and they signalled two things. One, that integrity, and sovereignty of the nation are sacred for us. We cannot allow any forces within the country or outside to sacrilege our unity, our integrity, and our sovereignty," Dhankhar said, adding that the leaders have agreed to meet in his chamber again at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

The Chairman then appealed to all members to carefully consider the oath of the Constitution they have taken to ensure the integrity of the nation on a priority basis.

"Any challenge to the unity and integrity of the nation from within or outside requires all of us to offer a united challenge ... It is a challenge to our very existence. We as a nation are committed to fighting the sinister forces, the forces that are inimical to India... a deep state that is evolving is required to be neutralised by all of us," he said.

The INDI alliance and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar are at odds over the operations of the House.

Earlier last week, the Rajya Sabha Chairman voiced serious concerns about the frequent disruptions in the Upper House, which he claimed were compromising the overall functioning of Parliament.

Citing Murphy's Law--"Anything that can go wrong will go wrong"--Dhankhar suggested that a deliberate "algorithm" seemed to be in place, intentionally impeding the proper conduct of business.

"Hon'ble Members, you are all undoubtedly cognizant of Murphy's Law," Dhankhar said, highlighting the repeated failure to carry out legislative work.

"It appears there exists a deliberate algorithm to actualize Murphy's Law in this August House, consequently impeding the proper functioning of Parliament," Chairman said.

