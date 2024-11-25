Published 23:12 IST, November 25th 2024
IPS Rashmi Shukla Reappointed Maharashtra DGP 2 Days After Mahayuti's Win
IPS Rashmi Shukla has been reappointed as the Director General of Police in Maharashtra two days after the Mahayuti alliance registered thumping victory.
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: IPS Rashmi Shukla has been reappointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Maharashtra , two days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a thumping victory and is set to form the next state government. The decision to reappoint IPS Officer Shukla as the Maharashtra DGP comes two days after the Mahayuti registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.
Earlier, during the Model Code of Conduct in the state, the Election Commission had ordered the transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect on November 4.
Reports suggested that Rashmi Shukla called on Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis , on Sunday, who also holds the home portfolio in the outgoing state government, a day after the ruling Mahayuti alliance thumping victory in the assembly elections. The Deputy Chief Minister’s office said that it was a courtesy call post-election.
The Election Commission earlier this month transferred Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect on November 4. The EC had shifted Shukla temporarily after Congress alleged that she showed a clear bias against the opposition, pointing out that she was accused of illegal phone tapping.
IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma was appointed the Director General of Police of Maharashtra after Shukla was temporarily shifted from the post for the election.
Rashmi Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been the state’s first woman Director General of Police (DGP). She has also served as the commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID) earlier.
Updated 23:44 IST, November 25th 2024