Life-Saving Cancer Vaccine for Women Expected Within 6 Months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Tuesday said a vaccine to fight cancers affecting women will be available in five to six months, and those in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation.

Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush (Independent Charge) said that research on a vaccine is nearly complete and trials are underway.

"The number of cancer patients has increased in the country, and the Central government has initiated steps to address this issue. Women above 30 will undergo screening at hospitals, and daycare cancer centres will be established for early detection of the disease," Jadhav said.

Cancer Vaccine To Be Available In 5-6 Months

Union Minister further said the government has also waived off customs duty for medicines used in cancer treatment.

"The research on a vaccine for cancers that affect women is nearly complete, and trials are underway. It will be available in five to six months, and girls in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation," he said.

Asked about the cancers the vaccine will tackle, Jadhav said breast, oral, and cervical cancers.

Earlier in December 2024, Russia announced that it had developed a vaccine for cancer treatment with the creation of an mRNA-based vaccine.