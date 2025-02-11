Published 22:34 IST, February 11th 2025
Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Court For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army
BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
BREAKING: Lucknow Court Summons Rahul Gandhi For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Indian Army | Image: Sansad TV
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:39 IST, February 11th 2025