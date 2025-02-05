Published 10:28 IST, February 5th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Arrives in Prayagraj to Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.
Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip at the Sangam.
PM Modi first arrived at Arail Ghat at 10:45, and took a boat ride to Triveni Sangam.
PM Modi reaches Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra, in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him.
PM Modi to shortly take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi's visit to Prayagraj Mahakumbh shows his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites.
Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on Paush Purnima on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, has so far drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega fair.
Updated 11:21 IST, February 5th 2025