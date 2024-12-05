Mahayuti Will Do Everything Possible to Fulfil Aspirations of Maharashtra: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

He also congratulated Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar on taking oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers.

“Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is due to this team's collective efforts that the Mahayuti has got a historic mandate in Maharashtra,” PM Modi said.

“This team will do everything possible to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and to ensure there is good governance,” he added.

PM Modi assured all possible support from the Centre for furthering development in Maharashtra.

‘Roles Might Have Changed But…’

In his first comment after taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that the roles of the Mahayuti leaders might have changed but their goals remain the same, which is the betterment of the state.

“In the last 2.5 years, we have worked for the development of Maharashtra and from here to we will work for the development of Maharashtra and we will not stop now, the direction and speed are the same, only our roles have changed... We will make decisions for the betterment of Maharashtra. We want to complete the work that we mentioned in our manifesto”, said the BJP leader, soon after taking oath as Maharashtra CM for the third time with NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Sena's Eknath Shinde as his deputies.

On the question of the delay in the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We need to understand that in a coalition government, many decisions have to be made. Consultations are necessary in a coalition government."

When asked about if the portfolios are finalized, the Maharashtra CM replied ‘almost’.