Published 07:03 IST, February 8th 2025
Malaysia-Bound Flight Diverted to Chennai After Medical Emergency, 41-Year-Old Female Passenger Dies
A Malaysia-bound flight was made to land in Chennai due to a medical emergency after a 41-year-old female passenger felt uneasy; she died later.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chennai: A 41-year-old Malaysian air passenger who complained of chest pain mid-air died on Friday even as the flight she was travelling in made an unscheduled landing in Chennai following the 'medical emergency', officials at the city airport said.
The woman, a Malaysian citizen, complained of uneasiness when the flight from Muscat (Oman) was flying over the airspace here and the pilots immediately contacted the city airport for a landing. It was headed to Kuala Lumpur.
The flight landed at around 2 pm and a medical team quickly responded to the call, officials said.
However, doctors who examined the woman declared her dead. Police retrieved the body and sent it to a government hospital at nearby Chromepet.
The woman was accompanied by her husband. He is likely to leave for Malaysia on Saturday with the remains of his wife, officials added.
They were part of a group of pilgrims returning to Malaysia.
The flight later left for its destination.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:03 IST, February 8th 2025