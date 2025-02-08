Malaysia-Bound Flight Diverted to Chennai After Medical Emergency, 41-Year-Old Female Passenger Dies

Chennai: A 41-year-old Malaysian air passenger who complained of chest pain mid-air died on Friday even as the flight she was travelling in made an unscheduled landing in Chennai following the 'medical emergency', officials at the city airport said.

The woman, a Malaysian citizen, complained of uneasiness when the flight from Muscat (Oman) was flying over the airspace here and the pilots immediately contacted the city airport for a landing. It was headed to Kuala Lumpur.

The flight landed at around 2 pm and a medical team quickly responded to the call, officials said.

However, doctors who examined the woman declared her dead. Police retrieved the body and sent it to a government hospital at nearby Chromepet.

The woman was accompanied by her husband. He is likely to leave for Malaysia on Saturday with the remains of his wife, officials added.

They were part of a group of pilgrims returning to Malaysia.

The flight later left for its destination.