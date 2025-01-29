Search icon
Published 12:02 IST, January 29th 2025

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Medicine Warehouse in Bhubaneswar

The fire broke out in the warehouse near Symphony Mall in Rudrapur area of the city

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A major fire broke out at a medicine warehouse here on Wednesday/ Representative | Image: Shutterstock

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a medicine warehouse here on Wednesday, fire service officials said.

The fire broke out in the warehouse near Symphony Mall in Rudrapur area of the city. Some locals spotted the fire at around 8 am and informed the fire service, they said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

