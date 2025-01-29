Published 12:02 IST, January 29th 2025
Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Medicine Warehouse in Bhubaneswar
The fire broke out in the warehouse near Symphony Mall in Rudrapur area of the city
A major fire broke out at a medicine warehouse here on Wednesday
Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a medicine warehouse here on Wednesday, fire service officials said.
The fire broke out in the warehouse near Symphony Mall in Rudrapur area of the city. Some locals spotted the fire at around 8 am and informed the fire service, they said.
There was no report of any injury in the fire, they said.
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.
