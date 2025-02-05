Search icon
  • BREAKING: Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Clear Edge For BJP Over AAP In Delhi

Published 18:56 IST, February 5th 2025

BREAKING: Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Clear Edge For BJP Over AAP In Delhi

As voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 concluded, exit polls conducted by Matrize predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Clear Edge For BJP Over AAP In Delhi | Image: Republic

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: As voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 concluded, exit polls by Matrize predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, the projections suggested a tighter contest between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) compared to the 2020 elections. Polling on all 70 seats was conducted in a single phase on Wednesday.

According to the Matrize exit polls, AAP was expected to secure 32 to 37 seats, a sharp decline from its 2020 tally of 62. Its vote share also dropped from 53.5% in 2020 to 44% in 2025. 

The BJP, on the other hand, showed significant gains, with its vote share rising from 38.5% to 46%. The party was projected to win 35 to 40 seats, a massive jump from its 2020 total of 8 seats. 

The Congress remained a minor player, with an estimated vote share of 8% and a possible seat tally of 0 to 1.

The exit poll data also revealed voter preferences based on gender and caste. While male voters leaned towards the BJP (43%) over AAP (39%), female voters preferred AAP (48%) over BJP (45%). 

Among caste groups, BJP led among general-category voters (52%), while AAP performed well among OBC (47%) and SC (46%) communities. 

AAP also retained strong support from Muslim voters, securing 67% of their votes.

Key issues that influenced the election included unemployment (29%), corruption (19%), rising prices (18%), and infrastructure concerns such as roads (11%). 

Free electricity and water, a major plank of AAP's previous campaigns, ranked lower at 9%.

The 2025 Delhi elections witnessed a close contest between AAP and BJP, with the ruling party facing anti-incumbency pressure. 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

In 2020, AAP had won with a landslide, securing 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP managed only eight. Congress had failed to win any seats. This time, a stronger BJP campaign and a shifting voter base seemed to have made the contest tighter. 

The final results, expected soon, would determine whether AAP could retain power or if BJP would make a historic comeback in the capital. If the final results matched the exit polls, Delhi could witness a close fight, with the BJP challenging AAP’s dominance for the first time in a decade. 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:11 IST, February 5th 2025

BJP Congress

