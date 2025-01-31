Published 13:08 IST, January 31st 2025
Boat Carrying Several People Capsizes in Ganga River in Varanasi, Rescue Ops Underway
A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Ganga River in Varanasi | Image: PTI
Varansi: A boat carrying several passengers capsized in the Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.
Authorities have confirmed that multiple people have been rescued, while efforts are under way to account for all passengers.
Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of people on board and any potential casualties.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:08 IST, January 31st 2025