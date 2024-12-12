SC Bars Courts From Ordering Survey Orders In Pending Suits On Religious Places

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, issued an order preventing the registration of new suits across the country in connection with the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, until it hears and disposes of a batch of petitions challenging the Act. The Bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, made the announcement during the ongoing hearing.

"As the matter is subjudice before this court, we deem it fit to direct that no fresh suits shall be registered or proceedings be ordered. In the pending suits courts would not pass any effective order or final orders. When a matter is pending before us, is it just and fair for any other court to examine it? We are on vires as well as ambit of the act. We have the Ram janmabhoomi case also,” said the Supreme Court.

Several lawyers, appearing for Hindu side, opposed the order saying it should not be passed without hearing them.

Supreme Court Asks Centre To File Its Reply Within 4 Weeks

The bench asked the Centre to file its reply to the pleas and cross ones in four weeks and granted a further of four weeks to other parties to file their rejoinder after the Centre filed its reply.

The bench would accord the hearing after completion of pleadings.

It, meanwhile, allowed pleas of various parties including Muslim bodies seeking to intervene in the proceedings.