Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • One Killed, 8 Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leak At Pharma Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Published 18:19 IST, November 27th 2024

One Killed, 8 Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leak At Pharma Plant In Andhra Pradesh

One worker died while 9 others were hospitalized after a toxic gas got leaked at a pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, an official statement said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
One killed, 8 hospitalised after toxic gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh | Image: PTI

Anakapalli: One worker died while 9 others were hospitalized after a toxic gas got leaked at a pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, an official statement said. 

According to officials, the cause of the leakage is yet to be ascertained. 

"One worker died while getting treatment due to inhalation of toxic gas. The rest of the persons are getting treatment in different hospitals,” District fire officer, P Nageswarao was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Andhra CM Naidu Takes Cognizance

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inquired about the health condition of those who fell ill in the accident at Paravada Pharmacy Tagore Laboratory in Visakha District,” an official statement issued by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X. 

In this regard, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed dismay over the gas leak at Tagore Pharma in Paravada. 

He urged the Government to provide quality treatment to those hospitalized and provide succour to kin of the deceased, the party said. 


 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:07 IST, November 28th 2024

Chandrababu Naidu

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.