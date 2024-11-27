One Killed, 8 Hospitalised After Toxic Gas Leak At Pharma Plant In Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalli: One worker died while 9 others were hospitalized after a toxic gas got leaked at a pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, an official statement said.

According to officials, the cause of the leakage is yet to be ascertained.

"One worker died while getting treatment due to inhalation of toxic gas. The rest of the persons are getting treatment in different hospitals,” District fire officer, P Nageswarao was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Andhra CM Naidu Takes Cognizance

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inquired about the health condition of those who fell ill in the accident at Paravada Pharmacy Tagore Laboratory in Visakha District,” an official statement issued by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X.

In this regard, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed dismay over the gas leak at Tagore Pharma in Paravada.

He urged the Government to provide quality treatment to those hospitalized and provide succour to kin of the deceased, the party said.