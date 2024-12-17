One Nation, One Election Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha, To Be Sent to JPC for Review

New Delhi: Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Law Minister of India has tabled the One Nation One Election Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session. The bill aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies across the country. The bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha amid a lot of ruckus and chaos from the Opposition.

Lok Sabha Votes for JPC Review of One Nation One Poll Bill

On Tuesday, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced the result of the vote on the introduction of the bill in the house. The vote showed 269 members in favour (Ayes) and 196 against (Noes). This followed Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's formal introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on 'One Nation, One Election' and his agreement to sending the bill to a JPC in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah 's statement.

One Nation One Election Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, paving way for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Additionally, the law minister is likely to introduce Bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule.

Following this, Meghwal is expected to request Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to refer it to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations. In this process, a joint panel will be formed on a pro-rata basis, depending on the strength of the MPs from political parties. However, BJP being the largest party is expected to to hold the chairmanship and multiple member positions. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will then announce the committee's composition by Tuesday evening.

‘PM Modi He Has Far-Sightedness and Capability to Bring Change’

While tabling the bill in the lower house, Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, "I will talk on legislative competency; autonomy issue was also raised. No constitutional principle is being violated with the introduction of this bill, we are not amending any article. ONOP is pending since last 41 years and it was PM Modi who took cognizance of it. He has far-sightedness and capability to bring change."

The Speaker has said that the bill will go to JPC and extensive discussion on party wise suggestion on bill will be taken extensively.

Reactions of MPs from Different Parties on ONOP Bill

The Indian National Congress (INC) has opposed the One Nation One Election Bill; Congress MP Manish Tiwari has said that this bill will lead to centralism. Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has also opposed the bill and has said, “This bill is against the democratic values. If the President takes advice of the Council of Ministers, then it is unconstitutional. It is an attack against the fundamental right of citizens to vote; this bill has given more powers to the President and the Election Commission.”

Apart from Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has also opposed the ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill being tabled in the Lok Sabha; SP has said that it may be an attempt to bring autocracy. SP MP Dharmendra Yadav has further said, ’I oppose the bill, BJP is tyrannical, why should people of the states suffer. ONOP is anti-constitutional, anti-Muslim and anti-democratic.'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has said, “This proposed bill hits the basic structure of the Constitution. It cannot be accepted, State Assemblies are not subordinate to the Parliament. State Assemblies also have power to legislate law. It is not an election norm, it is the fulfilment of one gentleman's desire. We want to oppose the bill.”

Shiv Sena UBT MP Anil Desai has also opposed the bill and has said in the Lok Sabha, “By introducing this bill would be a direct attack on federalism. Legislative competence of the state should not be undermined. I oppose this bill.”

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has voiced its support for the One Nation One Election Bill saying that it is deeply committed to nation building measures and recognises the several advantages of ONOP including reduced expenditure and logistical expediency among others. The party believes that if the elections are held simultaneously, the voter turnout would increase.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also joined the list of parties opposing the One Nation One Poll Bill with Assaduddin Owaisi saying, "I rise to oppose the bill. This bill dissolves parliamentary democracy, is is violation of basic structure and this bill is based on maximising political convenience.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has also raised objection saying, “On behalf of NCP, I oppose the bill. I request the government to withdraw the bill. It is completely against federalism.”

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde supports the bill and also slams Congress for opposing it. He said in the Parliament, "I support the bill. Congress has allergy from the word 'reform'; in 1975, the Allahbad High Court found Indira Gandhi guilty of Election malpractice so at least Congress should not speak on the Constitution."

List Of Political Parties Supporting and Opposing Bill

The political parties supporting the One Nation One Election Bill are- BJP, National People’s Party (NPP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All Jharkhand Students Union, Apna Dal, ASOM Gana Parishad, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Janata Dal (United), Lok Jan Shakti Party (R), Mizo National Front, National Democratic Progressive Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), United People’s Party Liberal, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Republican Party Of India (A), Tamil Maanila Congress (M), Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, United Kisan Vikas Party, Bharatiya Samaj Party, Gorkha National Liberal Front, Hindustani Aavam Morcha, Indian Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, Jan Surajay Shakti, Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Nishad Party, Puthia Nidhi Katchi, Rashtrawadi Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar ), Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Shiv Sena and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

The political parties who are opposing the bill for simultaneous polls are- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, Samajwadi Party, All India United Democratic Front, Trinamool Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Naga People’s Front, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation and Social Democratic Party of India.

PM Modi Strongly Advocates Implementation of ONOE Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government have strongly advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, describing it as a way to "strengthen democracy" by reducing the frequency of elections. They argue that simultaneous elections will save time, resources, and effort, allowing governments to focus more on governance rather than being in constant election mode.

Prime Minister Modi has highlighted how the country learned from the Emergency period (1975-77), which saw the tenure of the Fifth Lok Sabha extended under Article 352. "That period showed the importance of the separation of powers. The Constitution strengthened checks and balances among the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, helping democracy evolve," he said.

What is One Nation One Election: Meaning and Implications

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body (urban or rural) elections in the same year, if not a same time. This practice was followed from independence time which later discontinued in 1967, covering four polls starting with the first general election in 1951-52.

The premature dissolution of certain state governments in 1968-69 and the early termination of the Lok Sabha in 1970 disrupted the cycle of simultaneous elections. Currently, only seven states hold elections concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls. Among them, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha , and Sikkim participated in simultaneous voting during the April-June Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. States like Maharashtra , Haryana , and Jharkhand conduct their polls in the latter half of a general election year.

The idea of holding simultaneous elections is not new to India. In the early years after independence, elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies were held together in 1951-52, 1957, 1962, and 1967. However, this practice was disrupted when several State Assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968 and 1969. This led to the decoupling of assembly and parliamentary elections. Subsequently, the Fourth Lok Sabha also saw its term cut short, leading to early elections in 1971. While the First, Second, and Third Lok Sabhas completed their full five-year terms, political instability in later years often resulted in premature dissolution.

The Union Cabinet had, in September, accepted the recommendations of a High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee's report outlined the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases: holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together in the first phase and conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipal polls) within 100 days of the general elections. The panel also recommended a common electoral roll for all elections. On December 12, the 'One Nation, One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet, paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Cabinet's decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.