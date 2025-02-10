President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

She is also scheduled to visit the Akshayavat and the Bade Hanuman Temple, where she will offer prayers, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath .

Earlier in the day, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed President Murmu upon her arrival in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, drawing millions of devotees and saints from across the world. The event will continue until February 26, marking its conclusion on Mahashivratri.

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now.

