Published 11:15 IST, February 3rd 2025

Shirdi Double Murder: 2 Employees of Sai Baba Sansthan Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight

Shirdi Double Murder: Two out of three employees of the Sai Baba Sansthan were stabbed to death in broad daylight by unknown assailants; the third is injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shirdi Double Murder: 2 Employees of Sai Baba Sansthan Stabbed to Death | Image: Unsplash/ Representational

Shirdi: A double murder has been reported in the Maharashtra city of Shirdi where two employees of the Sai Baba Sansthan were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants, when they were going for their duty. A third employee, who was with them at the time of attack, has been seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

Shirdi Double Murder: 2 Employees of Sai Baba Sansthan Stabbed to Death

In a shocking case of double murder in Shirdi, three men, who were employees of the Sai Baba Sansthan, had left home for duty when two of them were stabbed to death. 

Unidentified assailants stabbed the three men at different places, while one is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the other two could not survive and died on the spot. 

While one was stabbed at Cordoba Nagar Chowk, the other was attacked in Sakori Shiv area; the accused in the Shirdi Double Murder are absconding. 

Investigation Underway, Bodies Sent for Postmortem

On hearing the news of the murders, the Shirdi Police reached the crime scene immediately and an investigation has been launched. The cops are looking for the accused, who are on the run and are also trying to figure out their motive behind committing the crime.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem following which they will be handed over to their respective families. A possible reason for murder could have been an old enmity according to the police.

Updated 11:28 IST, February 3rd 2025

Maharashtra

