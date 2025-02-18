BREAKING: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Christian Michel In Agusta Westland Chopper Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the ₹3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The decision was made by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, who noted that Michel has spent six years in custody while the investigation continues.

The top court stated that Michel would be released on bail under conditions set by the trial court. “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly that the petitioner was extradited in 2018 and has been in custody for more than six years, and despite multiple charge sheets, the investigation is still ongoing, we are inclined to grant bail,” the bench observed.

What Is the AgustaWestland Chopper Scam?

The case pertains to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, a British-Italian helicopter manufacturer, in a deal signed on February 8, 2010. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged a financial loss of approximately €398.21 million (₹2,666 crore) to the Indian exchequer. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims that Michel received around €30 million (₹225 crore) as kickbacks from AgustaWestland to influence key officials in securing the deal.

Michel, a British national and arms dealer, was extradited from Dubai and arrested by the ED on December 22, 2018. He has been accused of engaging in criminal conspiracy, cheating, and bribery, along with fellow middlemen Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Michel has repeatedly sought bail, citing prolonged detention. His plea was previously rejected by the Supreme Court in 2023. Last year, the Delhi High Court also refused his bail application, prompting Michel to approach the apex court again.