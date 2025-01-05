4 Dead, 2 Missing as Vehicle Rolls Down into Gorge in J&K's Kishtwar, Rescue Ops Underway

Kishtwar: A vehicle carrying five people fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir; a rescue operation has been launched. There is no information regarding the number of people injured or those who have lost their lives in the accident.

4 Dead, 2 Missing as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Kishtwar

A vehicle carrying five people rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The accident has taken place in Kishtwar's Sanyas Paddar area. Four out of five people have died.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Haqiqat Singh and Satish Kumar; all residents of Padder- aged between 20-28 years. Two including the driver are still missing

Rescue Operation Underway, MoS PMO Speaks to Dy Commissioner

A rescue operation has been launched in the area and four people have died in the tragic accident.

The MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh has spoken to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar.