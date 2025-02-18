KIIT University Suicide Row: Vice Chancellor Issues Apology, Suspends Two Professors for Misconduct with Nepali Students

Bhubaneswar: Amid rising tensions at KIIT University following the death of a Nepalese student in her hostel room, Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh has issued an official apology.

In his statement, he said, “KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of all our students, including our dear Nepali students.”

His letter further stated, “We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident that took place on our campus on the evening of February 16, 2025.”

Additionally, Prof. Singh expressed regret over how the university handled the protests led by agitating students. He also acknowledged that certain comments made by two professors were “irresponsible" after a video showing them misbehaving with Nepali students went viral. As a result, both professors have been removed from service. Concluding his statement, he wrote, “We apologize for all that has happened,” and urged Nepali students to resume regular academic activities.

'Staff Suspended'

In response to growing public outrage and Nepal’s Prime Minister’s intervention, the university has taken disciplinary action. Two security staff have been terminated immediately. Alongside them, two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer from the International Relations Office (IRO) have been suspended pending a thorough inquiry. The university also acknowledged its staff’s inappropriate behavior, stating, “Certain comments were made in the heat of the moment, and we apologize for any distress caused. We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students above all.”