  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra Horror: Brothers Kill Friend Over Rs 300 T-Shirt Dispute In Nagpur

Published 11:03 IST, February 4th 2025

Maharashtra Horror: Brothers Kill Friend Over Rs 300 T-Shirt Dispute In Nagpur

The police officials confirmed that both brothers were intoxicated at the time of the incident

Reported by: Digital Desk
Akshay's brother in a fit of rage allegedly slit Shubham's throat, killing him on the spot. | Image: PTI representation

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two brothers killed their friend after a dispute T-shirt worth Rs 300. The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Nagpur when the 29-year-old victim and his friend got into an argument.

As per media reports, the accused identified as Akshjay bought a t-shirt online worth Rs 300 and asked the victim, Shubham, to pay for it. However, after the latter refused to pay and despite Akshay offering him the t-shirt saying it didn't fit him well, Shubham declined the offer.

This disagreement between the two men escalated and soon turned violent. Amid the heated argument, Akshay's brother also intervened. The brother then in a fit of rage allegedly slit Shubham's throat, killing him on the spot.

The police officials confirmed that both brothers were intoxicated at the time of the incident. A senior official further revealed that the brothers have a criminal history.

The brothers have been arrested and Shubham's body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation into the matter is underway.

 

 

