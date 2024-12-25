BSF Shoots Dead Intruder Attempting To Infiltrate Into Indian Territory Along India-Pakistan Border In Ganganagar

Ganganagar: The vigilant jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar. According to the BSF officials, the intruder was shot dead late Tuesday night along the India-Pakistan border, while he was attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory from the Pakistan side.

A senior police official of the Ganganagar police stated that the person was trying to enter into the Indian side illegally through the wired fence on the Pakistan border. The BSF personnel spotted him attempting to infiltrate and warned him to step back. “They directed him to go away but when he persisted, he was shot dead by the BSF personnel,” the police official said.

During the search of the suspected intruder, an identity card, some Pakistani currency and cigarettes, among other things were found on the person. The incident reportedly occurred around midnight near 1X village on the border.

The police official further added that a case under relevant sections was registered at the local police station and a probe has been initiated. The body of the deceased was preserved at the mortuary for post-mortem.

Notably, this is not the first time an intruder has been spotted by the security forces. Earlier, in the month of August, an intruder identified as Jagsi Kohli had entered about 15 km inside the Indian border in Barmer before being apprehended by the BSF. Locals had alerted the agencies after the person inquired about how to go to Tharparkar, a district in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

In March, another person had tried to enter India through the fence in Ganganagar but was shot dead by the BSF personnel. In the last few years, similar attempts have taken place in October 2022 and two separate cases in March 2021. All three were shot dead by the BSF personnel.

Meanwhile, the security forces have been put on alert at the border areas and vigilance has been increased.