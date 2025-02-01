Published 11:32 IST, February 1st 2025
Budget 2025: Broadband Connectivity to Be Provided At All Government Secondary Schools, Says FM Sitharaman
Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools | Image: X
Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:32 IST, February 1st 2025