Budget 2025 | 'Goddess Lakshmi Showers...': Did PM Modi Hint at Tax Relief For Middle Class?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media at the start of Parliament’s Budget session today, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025. In his speech, the Prime Minister invoked goddess Lakshmi, praying for blessings for the poor and middle class.

He also hinted at new initiatives for the poor and middle class as well as women as he laid out his government's vision a day before the Union Budget is presented in Parliament.

PM Modi began his customary pre-session remarks to the media by invoking Lakshmi, the goddess associated with wealth and prosperity, and said he prayed for special blessings for the poor and middle class. "I pray that Goddess Lakshmi showers the poor, middle class with blessings. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal...This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation.,” PM Modi said.

Stressing the importance of ensuring equal rights for women free from religious and sectarian differences, he asserted that significant decisions towards the goal will be taken during the Budget Session, which started from Friday.

He emphasised the importance of establishing the dignity of women, who have been at the centre of the ruling BJP's welfare measures. Modi said several historic bills and proposals will be discussed in this session, leading to laws that will strengthen the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament also underscored the Central government's focus on the poor and middle class.