Published 11:46 IST, February 1st 2025
Budget 2025: What Gets Expensive? Check Full List
Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted that the Indian economy is fastest-growing among all developing economies.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Budget 2025: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive? Check full list | Image: X
Union Budget 2025 Live: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has began her eighth consecutive Union Budget 2025 presentation in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. Presenting the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, Sitharaman said, "Together we embark on journey to unlock our potential for greater prosperity." She asserted that the Indian economy is fastest-growing among all developing economies.
Budget 2025: What gets expensive? Check the list
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:46 IST, February 1st 2025