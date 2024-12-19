Came Close, Pushed Me: Woman BJP MP's Shocking Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: S Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP from Nagaland wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday alleging that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi misbehaved and pushed her when the NDA members were protesting against Congress amid Ambedkar faceoff in Parliament.

Konyak further alleged that Rahul made her uncomfortable by coming close to her and urging for "protection."

"I, S. Phangnon Konyak, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) was participating in a peaceful protest against the atrocities committed by the Congress Party against Hon'ble Dr. Baba Sahib Ambedkar. I was standing just below the staircase of Makar Dwaar with a placard in my hand. The Security Personnel had cordoned and created a passage to the entrance right for the moment of Hon'ble MP's of other parties. Suddenly, Leader of Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji along-with other Party Members came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them. He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with heavy heart and denouncing my democratic rights but felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way," she wrote in the letter to Dhankar.

"I belong to the ST community of Nagaland and I am a lady member. My dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. Therefore, Hon'ble Chairman sir, I seek your protection," she added.

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput Taken for ultrasound

BJP MP Mukesh Rajput being taken for ultrasound and other medical tests at RML Hospital. He is admitted here after sustaining injuries during jostling with INDIA Alliance MPs.

2 BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

JP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were severely injured and admitted to the ICU after a showdown between the BJP and Congress in the Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me...”

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi responded saying, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji."

BJP Condemns Rahul

Senior BJP leaders condemned Rahul Gandhi and other INDI bloc members after BJP MPs were attacked in parliament today.

Union Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "...This is a black day in Parliamentary history. Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like that of the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party...Such conduct was never seen in the Parliamentary history of India. Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament if they lost Haryana and Maharashtra ?... A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress people to understand the conduct in democracy...I am sad... Amit Shah 's speech exposed Congress...They are so frustrated with it that they have stooped to hooliganism now. We condemn this hooliganism..."

Launching a scathing attack against Lok Sabha LoP Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "...Whatever Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is saying is a complete lie. The people were making way for Rahul Gandhi when he came. Our people were giving him the way, despite that he (Rahul Gandhi) pushed them...Both the people ( BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput) are injured...After lodging the FIR, all the options are open (for taking action)."