  • Cameroon National Beaten Up by Nigerian Husband, His Friends in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

Published 23:50 IST, December 2nd 2024

Cameroon National Beaten Up by Nigerian Husband, His Friends in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

A Cameroon national was beaten up by her husband and his friends in full public view in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cameroon National Beaten Up by Nigerian Husband, His Friends in Delhi's Nihal Vihar | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: A Cameroon national was beaten up by her husband and his friends in full public view in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A purported video clip of the incident surfaced on social media where a woman could be seen lying on the road after her husband and his friends assaulted her.

The video showed that other residents intervened in the matter, caught her husband and informed police.

A senior officer said that when the police team reached the spot, it found the woman lying on the road in an unconscious condition.

Her husband, who is from Nigeria, was handed over to police.

The woman was taken to hospital from where she was discharged after treatment, while her husband was arrested, the officer said, adding he was being further interrogated.

The officer further said a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigations are underway. 

