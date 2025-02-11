Will Technology Replace Jobs? PM Modi Answers at AI Summit | WATCH

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently attending the AI Summit in France, addressed one of the most pressing questions surrounding the rise of Artificial Intelligence i.e Can AI replace human jobs? Speaking at the summit, PM Modi reassured that history has shown technology does not eliminate work, but rather transforms it.

“History has shown that work does not disappear due to technology," PM Modi stated. He emphasized the positive impact of AI on various sectors, including education and agriculture, and its capacity to accelerate the journey toward sustainable energy goals.

The Prime Minister is in France for a three-day visit, where he co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. In addition to the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Macron and engage with business leaders.