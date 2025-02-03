Centre Cracks Down On ULFA: Show Cause Notice Issued Under UAPA

Dispur: The Central Government has taken a big decision in its efforts to address unlawful activities by issuing a show cause notice to the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and its associated factions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The notice calls upon ULFA to justify why it should not be declared an unlawful association for a period of five years, effective from November 27, 2024. According to the reports, ULFA is now supposed to file a response to the notice in 30 days.

The officials stated that ULFA has been given 30 days from the receipt of the notice to submit a written explanation as to why the organisation should not be classified as unlawful. The group needs to file its objections or responses before the “Register of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Matter of the United Liberation Front of Asom".

In addition, ULFA has been instructed to appear either through an authorised representative or a designated legal counsel at the tribunal hearing scheduled for March 4 at 3 pm, to take place at the Gauhati High Court (Old Block).

What Is UAPA?

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, is a legislation aimed at preventing unlawful activities and terrorist acts in India. It provides wide-ranging powers to the Central Government to designate organisations as terrorist organisations and prescribes penalties for taking part in such activities.