New Delhi: The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission, aboard Indian Space Research Organisation's ( ISRO ) PSLV-C59 rocket, is all set to lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Thursday, December 5.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s national space agency, has consistently exceeded expectations, competing with the world’s leading space agencies, with operating on very little budget.

ISRO which was established in 1969 and operates under the Department of Space, overseen by the Prime Minister of India directly.

ISRO is responsible for all space-based operations for the country including space exploration, and the development of related technologies in the country.

Since the launch of ISRO's first satellite, Aryabhata, on April 19, 1975—named after the renowned ancient Indian mathematician and astronomer—the agency has consistently achieved remarkable milestones, never looking back.

ISRO's Affordable Missions

ISRO is renowned for its cost-effective space missions, often memes can be found on the Internet that highlight how India reaches space on budgets smaller than those of many Hollywood movies. For instance, the Mars Orbiter Mission, Mangalyaan, was accomplished at a cost of approximately $74 million, significantly less than the production budget of the movie Interstellar, which exceeded $165 million.

First Asian Country to Reach Mars

In 2014, India became the first Asian country to reach Mars orbit and the fourth space agency in the world to do so. Moreover also the first nation in the world to achieve this on its maiden attempt.

PSLV – The Workhorse

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is ISRO's most reliable and versatile launch vehicle, known as the "Workhorse of ISRO." It has a high success rate and has launched numerous satellites for various missions.

Record Satellite Launch

In February 2017, ISRO set a world record by launching 104 satellites on a single rocket (PSLV-C37) in one mission. This feat demonstrated ISRO's capabilities in satellite launch services.

Chandrayaan Missions

Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, discovered water molecules on the Moon. Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, aimed to explore the Moon's south pole but faced a hard landing of its Vikram lander. However, the Chandrayaan-2 mission was only partially successful as the lander crash-landed on the Moon. Nevertheless, this did not deter ISRO from trying again. Later, Chandrayaan-3 turned out to be a remarkable success, making India the first country to land on the Moon's south pole.

Human Spaceflight Program

ISRO is working on its ambitious human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space. The first crewed mission is planned for 2025.

Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS)

ISRO has unveiled plans for the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), set to become India’s first space station, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s space program and exploration, adding a prestigious achievement to its record.

Aditya-L1: India's first mission to Sun

Aditya-L1 is India's first space-based solar observatory, designed to study the Sun and space weather.

The spacecraft will observes the solar atmosphere, including the chromosphere, corona, and photosphere. It also studies solar magnetic storms and their impact on Earth's environment.

