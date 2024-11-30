Chennai Faces Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath: Flooding, Hospital Inundation, Relief Efforts Underway

Chennai: Chennai and its surrounding areas were severely impacted by Cyclone Fengal on Saturday, as heavy downpours led to widespread flooding, inundating hospitals, residential neighborhoods, and critical infrastructure. Civic authorities have mobilized efforts on a ‘war-footing’ to manage the situation, with relief teams working round the clock to clear the waterlogging and restore normalcy.

Inundated Hospitals and Residential Areas

The intense rainfall caused rainwater to enter the premises of two major state-run hospitals in Chromepet: a general hospital and a thoracic medicine facility. Water levels reached ankle-deep inside the hospitals, disrupting services and leaving both healthcare providers and patients in a difficult situation. Authorities quickly deployed sandbags at entry points to prevent further water intrusion, while ensuring that all essential services continued.

Residential areas, including Korattur, Velachery-Madipakkam, and Kodungaiyur, also faced significant flooding. In suburban areas like Hasthinapuram and Tirumalai Nagar, residents were forced to place household items like refrigerators and washing machines on cots to prevent damage from rising floodwaters.

Public Safety Concerns Amidst High Winds and Tides

Despite official warnings advising people to stay away from beaches, several residents, particularly young men and women, were seen enjoying the waves along Chennai's coast. Visitors were also spotted at Mamallapuram's world heritage site, putting their safety at risk as Cyclone Fengal's high tides and gusty winds continued to intensify. Coastal areas such as Marakkanam in Villupuram district experienced strong winds, further exacerbating the impact of the storm.

Storm-Related Casualties and Power Disruptions

A tragic incident occurred when a migrant worker was electrocuted while attempting to withdraw money from an ATM. The worker's death serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by the storm's aftermath. Meanwhile, several roads, including Anna Salai, were littered with fallen barricades, and traffic lights were knocked down, causing significant disruption to public transportation.

Greater Chennai Corporation’s Swift Relief Measures

In response to the devastating weather conditions, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) activated its emergency response teams. A total of 22,000 personnel, including engineers, sanitary workers, and officials, were deployed to clear the waterlogged areas. The GCC also utilized 1,686 motor pumps of various capacities, alongside 484 tractor-mounted pumps, to pump out rainwater from flooded streets and homes. As of the latest update, 134 waterlogged spots were being cleared, and five of the nine fallen trees had been removed.

Public Transportation and Flooded Reservoirs