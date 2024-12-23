Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Chennai: Parts of city will face five-hour power cut on Monday, December 23, due to some maintenance work by state power department. The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

It was announced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is carrying out maintenance work in parts of Egmore.

Several areas in the capital city will experience power outages due to maintenance work. Key affected areas include:

Rotler Street

Egmore

Nehru Outdoor Stadium

Part of Sydenhams Road

Deppo Street

PT Mudhali Street

Part of Sami Pillai Street

Periya Thambi Street,

Part of Sydenhams Road

AP Road

Hunters Road

General Collins Road

Madex Street

VV Koil Street

Kuravan Kulam

Subbiah Naidu Street

Nehru Indoor Stadium

Apparao Garden

Andiyappan Street

Anandha Krishnan Street

PK Mudhali Street

Choolai Area

KP Park Area

Perambur Barracks Road

Kalathiyappa Street

Virchurmuthaiyah Street

Daly Street

Manickam Street

Part of Rengaiah Street

Part of Astabujam Road and part of Raghava Stree.