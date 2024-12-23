Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Published 07:29 IST, December 23rd 2024

Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chennai Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details | Image: X

Chennai: Parts of city will face five-hour power cut on Monday, December 23, due to some maintenance work by state power department. The disruption in power supply will remain in place from 9am to 2pm.

It was announced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is carrying out maintenance work in parts of Egmore.

Several areas in the capital city will experience power outages due to maintenance work. Key affected areas include:

  • Rotler Street 
  • Egmore
  • Nehru Outdoor Stadium
  • Part of Sydenhams Road
  • Deppo Street
  • PT Mudhali Street
  • Part of Sami Pillai Street
  • Periya Thambi Street, 
  • Part of Sydenhams Road
  • AP Road
  • Hunters Road
  • General Collins Road
  • Madex Street
  • VV Koil Street
  • Kuravan Kulam
  • Subbiah Naidu Street
  • Nehru Indoor Stadium
  • Apparao Garden
  • Andiyappan Street
  • Anandha Krishnan Street
  • PK Mudhali Street
  • Choolai Area
  • KP Park Area
  • Perambur Barracks Road
  • Kalathiyappa Street
  • Virchurmuthaiyah Street
  • Daly Street
  • Manickam Street
  • Part of Rengaiah Street
  • Part of Astabujam Road and part of Raghava Stree. 

The maintenance activities are part of efforts to ensure a reliable electricity supply and improve infrastructure for the residents. Further, residents are advised to plan their day in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:29 IST, December 23rd 2024

