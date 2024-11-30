Chennai Rains: Dead Man Found Floating on Flooded Streets, Police Suspect Death Due To Electrocution

Chennai: Amidst heavy rains and flooded streets in Chennai, a man reportedly died of electrocution outside an ATM outlet in the city on Saturday. A disturbing video of the dead body of the man floating in the flooded street has also surfaced on social media, wherein a few individuals can be seen poking the lifeless body with a wooden pole before retrieving it from the floodwaters. The authorities suspected that the man may have been electrocuted in the flooded streets.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

A police official confirmed the incident saying that the deceased remains unidentified and efforts are being made to identify the victim. Notably, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been experiencing heavy showers ahead of cyclonic storm, Fengal, which made landfall near the coast of Puducherry on Saturday evening.

The officials said that the region has been experiencing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal. This storm was expected to bring intense rainfall and strong winds, with speeds reaching up to 90 km/h.

Earlier, the administration had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in several districts in view of the cyclonic effect. Additionally, Chennai International Airport is temporarily shut down until 7 pm due to the cyclone.