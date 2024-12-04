Published 14:59 IST, December 4th 2024
Who is Chill Guy? Meet the Internet’s New Favorite Meme
American artist Philip Banks created Chill Guy on October 4 last year.
Viral News: If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve come across the viral 'Chill Guy' meme. This quirky character—a laid-back brown dog sporting a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers—has taken the internet by storm. With hands casually tucked into its pockets and a subtle smile, Chill Guy exudes an effortlessly cool, carefree vibe that’s resonating with Gen Z across platforms.
The Birth of Chill Guy
American artist Philip Banks created Chill Guy on October 4 last year. Banks introduced the character on X (formerly Twitter) with an illustration captioned, “My new character. His whole deal is he’s a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f**.”
Preserving The Chill Legacy
While Chill Guy enjoys the height of popularity, creator Philip Banks remains dedicated to protecting his creation. The artist has copyrighted the character and actively issues takedown notices against unauthorized commercial use, especially in the cryptocurrency space. As memes continue to influence internet culture, Chill Guy emerges as a standout symbol of effortless cool—a reminder that sometimes, a laid-back attitude speaks louder than words.
