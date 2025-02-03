Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 12:41 IST, February 3rd 2025

Class 10 Student Ends Life in Thane, Cops Launch Probe

A Class 10 student committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the institution in Maharashtra's Thane district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Class 10 student ends life in Thane; cops launch probe | Image: PTI\Representative

Thane:  A Class 10 student of an ashram school allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near the institution in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Some passers-by on Saturday spotted the student hanging from the tree in Murbad area and alerted police, they said, adding the reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

The deceased, whose age was not specified by police, hailed from Khairepada of Jawhar taluka in neighbouring Palghar district. He was the student of an aided tribal ashram school (residential school) here.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Tokawde police station's inspector Dinkar Chakor said.

A case of accidental death has been registered as of now and a probe is on into the incident, he said. 

Updated 12:41 IST, February 3rd 2025

