CM Yogi Slams SP Over Language Bias: 'Why Bat For Only Urdu & Not Awadhi, Bhojpuri?'

Lucknow: In a fiery exchange in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over what he termed as "language bias."

The debate erupted when the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Satish Mahana, announced that the Assembly proceedings would be broadcast in multiple languages, including Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, Bundeli, and English.

In the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "...This is the problem with you people, you (Samajwadi Party) will oppose every good work which is in the interest of the state. This type of opposition should be condemned...These people will teach their children in English medium schools but if the govt wants to give facilities to other's children, they will make them study Urdu, they want them to become Maulvis..."

Yogi Slams SP in Vidhan Sabha

However, an SP MLA questioned the inclusion of English and demanded that Urdu also be included. In response, CM Yogi criticised the SP for opposing the initiative and accused them of favoring Urdu over other regional languages. Yogi emphasised the importance of promoting local dialects and questioned why the SP was not supporting languages like Awadhi and Bhojpuri.

The Chief Minister's comments have sparked a debate on the role of language in politics and the importance of preserving and promoting regional languages.