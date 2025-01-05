Cold Weather Conditions in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday with Narnaul recording the lowest minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Fog shrouded a few places in the two states early morning.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 8.9 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 9.3 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 10.3 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Punjab, the mercury settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.4 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 8.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.6 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 9.3 degrees Celsius.