Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:42 IST, January 5th 2025

Cold Weather Conditions in Haryana, Punjab

Cold weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday with Narnaul recording the lowest minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius. Fog shrouded a few places in the two states early morning.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cold Weather Conditions in Haryana | Image: PTI

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday with Narnaul recording the lowest minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Fog shrouded a few places in the two states early morning.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.8 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 8.9 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 9.3 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 10.3 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department here.

In Punjab, the mercury settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.4 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 8.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.6 degrees Celsius and Pathankot 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius. The sun shone brightly in the city after days of cloudy and foggy weather. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:42 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: