Congress Considers Constitution As 'Private Fiefdom' Of One Family: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Congress considered Constitution as 'private fiefdom' of one family, played fraud with Parliament, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he replied to the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha. “They (Congress) did nothing except eulogising Nehru-Gandhi family," Amit Shah said.

Taking on the 'Grand Old Party' over the issue of quota, Amit Shah said, “Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims by increasing quota limit beyond 50 per cent.”

Even if the BJP has just one MP, it will not allow reservation on basis of religion, Amit Shah said.

Congress is anti-reservation, its words and actions do not match, the Home Minister added.

Further attacking the Congress over it blaming EVMs every time it loses elections, Amit Shah said, “Congress lost as people found they were carrying fake copies of Constitution.”

“Modi government freed country from mindset of slavery… Congress deprived Muslim women of their rights for years only for vote bank politics, it never worked for welfare of backward classes, but the Modi government is helping to uplift them,” Amit Shah said.