Congress Created Troubles For Netaji Bose: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday slammed the Congress for ignoring the contributions of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, whose birth anniversary was observed during the day.

Hailing Bose, Chief Minister Yadav said Netaji passed the extremely tough Indian Civil Service (ICS) exams during British rule but refused to take up any post, choosing to participate in the freedom struggle.

"But the Congress chose to trouble good leaders like Netaji. He became national president of the party but was ultimately forced to resign. The Congress also meted out injustice to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Now, like hypocrites, the Congress is taking out yatra from Mhow," Yadav said.

The chief minister further said that Congress insulted Ambedkar repeatedly.

"Ambedkar opposed Article 370 (that gave Jammu-Kashmir special status) but first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru went ahead and implemented it. Babasaheb Ambedkar was not given desired departments, nor any honour while he was alive. The Congress must first give an account of its sins. It must look within," the MP CM added.

The man who defeated Ambedkar in polls was given the Padma Vibhushan by the Congress, Yadav pointed out.

He also said many important decisions will be taken in the state cabinet meeting to be held in Maheshwar town in Khargone district on Friday as a tribute to Lokmata Maa Ahilyabai Holkar.

A new police on women's empowerment will be approved in this cabinet meeting, Yadav added.