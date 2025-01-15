Congress Has History Of Encouraging Force That Want Weak India: JP Nadda On Rahul's War Against Indian State Remark

New Delhi: The BJP hit out at LoP Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he claimed that the opposition was not just fighting against the BJP but the Indian state itself.

BJP President JP Nadda said the Congress party has a history of working with forces that want a weak India.

"Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India. Their greed for power meant compromising the nation's integrity and betraying the trust of the people. But, the people of India are wise. They have decided that they will always reject Mr. Rahul Gandhi and his rotten ideology," the BJP President said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks on the Indian state and said that his statement is not a coincidence but a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros.

“Today Rahul made it public that by fighting Modi and BJP he has started fighting with the nation. He is fighting with India and Indian states and it's not a coincidence but it's a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros.”

No truth in Congress' allegations, says JD(U)

BJP ally JDU also attacked the Congress, party leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that there was no truth in the Congress' allegations.

"The blotted past of Congress does not allow it to let them ask such questions. Congress has raised such points earlier too...But they were defeated in the recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in different states. The reason behind its defeat is that there is no truth in the allegations of Congress. The people are witnessing increased respect for constitutional institutions," he said.

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' hit out at the BJP and alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan,' hit out at the BJP and alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself.

"Our ideology like the RSS ideology is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself," he said.

"We do not know whether our institutions are working or are non-functional. It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that media is no longer free and fair," he added.

Rahul attacks Election Commission

The Congress MP also attacked the Election Commission claiming that the party was uncomfortable with the way the EC operates.

"I clearly stated that something went wrong in the Maharashtra elections. We are uncomfortable with the way the Election Commission operates. The sudden appearance of almost one crore new voters between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra is problematic. It is the Election Commission's duty to provide a voters' list with names and addresses of those who voted in the Vidhan Sabha election," he claimed.