Congress Hated Baba Saheb, Denied Him Bharat Ratna: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha | Key Points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Accusing the grand old party of harbouring animosity towards Baba Saheb Ambedkar, PM Modi said, "Congress always hated Baba Saheb Ambedkar and every word he spoke became a challenge for them—all the documents related to this are still available. To defeat him in elections, they did whatever they could. He was never considered worthy of the Bharat Ratna."

Upping the ante against Congress, the Prime Minister highlighted how Ambedkar’s vision for Dalit empowerment through industrialization was neglected until 2014.

"In 2014, our government gave priority to skill development and financial inclusion. We launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme to uplift the section of society that was ignored by all," he said.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of fostering caste divisions.

"For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. However, their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," he stated, adding that today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society...

'Can't Expect Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas From Congress'

PM also said that expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress would be a huge mistake. He said a lot had been said about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and he can't understand what could be the problem with this.

"Expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress will be a huge mistake. It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," he said.

'Congress' Motto is Family First'

PM Modi alleged that Congress' model of politics is "lies, corruption, family and appeasement. "In Congress model, the first thing is Family First". Their energy was spent on this," he said.

Over 70 members took part in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi had replied to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

