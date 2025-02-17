Congress on Sam Pitroda's China Remarks: 'Definitely Not Party's Views'

Congress on Sam Pitroda's China Remarks: The Congress , on Monday, distanced itself from the remarks made by the party's overseas Chief Sam Pitroda when the latter said India one shouldn't consider China its enemy.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, on Monday, issued a statement on X saying the views expressed by Pitroda on China were most definitely 'not' the views of the Congress.

Ramesh said, “The views reportedly expressed by Mr. Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress. China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January, 2025. It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively.”

The Congress said that China remained India's foremost external security and economic challenge.

Pitroda, on whether US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to control the threat from China, said, "I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US tends to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one. It's unfair, not just to China, but to everyone..."

Pitroda Symbolises Congress' Mindset: BJP

The BJP launched a pincer attack on the Congress over Pitroda's remarks saying the latter symbolised the mindset of the Congress. The BJP said Pitroda's remarks were in line with its leaders' statements that supported China.

Ramesh, on January 28, said the Congress noted the announcement by the Modi government of normalisation of ties with China at a time when there were several unanswered questions about the disengagement agreement of October 21, 2024.

Ramesh's statement came after New Delhi and Beijing agreed to restore commercial and cultural ties including direct flights between the two capitals, resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, liberalised visa regime, etc.

Questioning the government, Ramesh said, "The Modi government has not yet satisfactorily explained to the country why this is the right time to normalise relations with China."