Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Couple Dies After Car Falls Into Canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh District

Published 14:42 IST, November 30th 2024

Couple Dies After Car Falls Into Canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh District

A couple died after their car fell into a canal in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A couple died after their car fell into a canal in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. | Image: pti

Jaipur: A couple died after their car fell into a canal in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon and the car was pulled out of the canal on Saturday morning, they said.

Madan Singh (36) and his wife Mamta (32) were en route from Rathikheda bridge along the Indira Gandhi feeder canal, when it went out of control and fell into the canal, Circle Officer Karan Singh said.

A motorcyclist, who was behind the car, saw it falling into the canal and informed the farmers, he said.

Upon receivig information about the accident, a police team reached the spot, Singh said.

He said that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers started a search for the car inside the canal which continued till Friday evening but stopped at night.

The search operation resumed on Saturday morning and the car was pulled out with the help of ropes, the CO added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:42 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.