Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Published 22:46 IST, January 5th 2025

Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

A couple was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Maharashtra’s Palghar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway | Image: Republic

Palghar: A couple was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday.

According to the Kasa police, the accident occurred around 2 pm when the occupants of the car were returning to Gujarat after visiting the Mahalakshmi temple in Dahanu.

The car swerved and plunged into a valley near the Dhanivari area, they said.

Those killed were in their 60s, an official said.

Two other occupants of the car, a man and his wife, sustained injuries in the crash. They have been admitted to a hospital in Kasa, he added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:46 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: