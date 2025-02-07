CRPF Chief Visits Forward Areas in J&K's Rajouri, Reviews Security Situation

Rajouri: CRPF Director General GP Singh reviewed the security situation and the force's operational preparedness during a recent two-day visit to the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

Singh also met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday and briefed him about the force's preparedness for counter-terrorism operations and managing law-and-order situations.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief visited the Kalakote, Kopratop, and the Thanamandi camps in the border district during his two-day visit, the officials said.

He reviewed the overall security situation, apart from the troops' operational preparedness, they added.

Singh interacted with personnel at the new Kopra Counter Insurgency camp, established under the CRPF's 237 Battalion, in Kopratop -- a site that witnessed significant terror activity during the past four years.

He also engaged with officers and jawans, listening to their operational experiences.

The officials said Singh laid stress on the importance of maintaining strong commitment to duty while ensuring a healthy work-life balance.

His visit is being viewed as a morale booster for the troops engaged in counter-insurgency operations, they said.