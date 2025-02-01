Published 16:00 IST, February 1st 2025
Crypto Assets Now Under Scrutiny for Undisclosed Income Assessment
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech has proposed that “virtual digital asset” should be included in defining undisclosed income.
The move comes amid several reports of unregulated cryptocurrency being used to hide illegal transactions.
Entities To Furnish Information On Crypto-Asset Transactions
Insertion of Section 285BAA in the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been proposed in the Union Budget which introduces an obligation to furnish information on crypto-asset transactions.
According to the proposal, these effects will come into force on April 1, 2026.
Any prescribed reporting entity dealing in crypto-assets will be required to furnish transaction details within a specified period.
The entity will be given 30 days to rectify them. Failing to do so, will be treated as inaccurate reporting under the Income-tax Act.
In the budget speech, Finance Minister also announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class.
This limit will be Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers, counting Rs 75,000 of the standard deduction. She also stated that the new income tax regime will be simpler, with a special focus on benefiting the middle class.
