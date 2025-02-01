Published 22:45 IST, February 1st 2025
Deadly End To Toxic Relationship: Man Brutally Kills Ex-Lover, Attempts Suicide In Navi Mumbai
A toxic relationship met with a shocking end in Navi Mumbai’s New Panvel area, where a man brutally killed his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her multiple times.
Mumbai: A toxic relationship met with a shocking end in Navi Mumbai’s New Panvel area, where a man brutally killed his ex-girlfriend by stabbing her multiple times in her neck on Saturday. The accused not only killed the woman but also attempted to end his life as well. The deceased has been identified as Jagruti Satve (22), while the man has been identified as Nikesh Shinde. As per police sources, the accused also sustained grievous injuries in his attempt to die by suicide and has been hospitalised.
According to the police, the accused, driven by jealousy and suspicion, stabbed Satve in the neck, which led to her death on the spot. The police said that Jagruti Satve and accused Nikesh Shinde were in a relationship but had broken up three months ago. Shinde suspected Satve was seeing someone else, the official said.
Shinde on Saturday visited the woman’s home in the New Panvel area, where the two got into a heated argument. The witnesses reported that Shinde pulled out a knife and stabbed Satve, before slashing his neck in an attempt to take his own life.
Shinde sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe. The Khandeshwar police have registered a murder case against Shinde, who is currently under treatment.
Investigation Reveals Suspicion As Motives
The preliminary investigations by the police suggested that jealousy and suspicion were the motives behind the crime. "The accused and the victim were in a relationship, but they had broken up. Preliminary investigations suggest that jealousy and suspicion were the motives behind the crime," said a police official.
